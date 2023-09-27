New Delhi: The teaser of Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' was unveiled a few days back by the makers and it created a stir amongst the audience. On September 25, the makers dropped the first trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming thriller and it left everyone highly impressed. Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer garnered an impressive number of views and became the talk of the town.

Titled 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', the film is based on a true event that occurred at West Bengal's Raniganj in 1989, when almost 65 workers found themselves trapped inside a coalmine. The heroic engineer - the late Jaswant Singh Gill played a vital role in rescuing the trapped miners from the mine. Akshay Kumar, who plays Jaswant Singh Gill in the film, completely shines in the trailer. His looks have bedazzled everyone. His steadfast determination and courage as Gill to rescue the miners trapped in the coal mine is the highlight of the film.





The actor has once proved that no one can showcase a real-life story better than him on the big screen. The trailer also highlights Jaswant Gill's innovative rescue technique, which is being used for the first time ever.

​The trailer also shows Parineeti Chopra in the role of Gill's wife. The immensely talented supporting cast features Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra, and Ravi Kishan. All in all, the film promises to have impactful and poignant performances by an ensemble and talented cast.



There are some breathtaking moments shown in the trailer of the miners getting trapped, and some gripping underwater shots of Akshay Kumar which have aroused excitement to watch the film in the theatres. Kudos to the impressive cinematography of the film. The background music adds to the authenticity of the film. The film's setup and scale look magnificent. All in all, it is going to be a never-seen-before cinematic experience for the audience.

Vashu Bhagnani Presents, A Pooja Entertainment Production - 'Mission Raniganj' has been produced by the powerhouse team of Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. This cinematic marvel is set to hit theaters on October 6, 2023.