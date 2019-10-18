close

Motichoor Chaknachoor new poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Athiya Shetty are all set to fly

New Delhi: The makers of Motichoor Chaknachoor have dropped yet another fun poster of the film. In the poster, Nawazuddin is seen in a groom's attire while Athiya looks all ready to fly out with a passport in her hand.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty... New poster of #MotichoorChaknachoor... Directed by Debamitra Biswal... Produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia... Viacom18 Studios presentation... 15 Nov 2019 release."

The bone-tickling trailer of the film was revealed a few days ago.The trailer opens with a middle-aged Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a Dubai-return guy is desperate to marry. After many failed attempts, he frees himself from reservations and declared that he would marry any girl irrespective of size, colour etc.

The trailer is a laugh riot and any middle-aged man struggling to find his suitable match would definitely relate with Nawazuddin's character.

Motichoor Chaknachoor would be Athiya's third Bollywood film after her debut Hero and Mubarakan failed to make a mark.

Directed by Debamitra Hassan, Motichoor Chaknachoor is all set to hit the screens on November 15.

