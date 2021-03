Mumbai Saga Box Office report: John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's actioner mints Rs 11 cr

New Delhi: Actor John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga opened in cinema halls on March 19, 2021. The actioner managed to mint over Rs 11 crore at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 5 collections of Mumbai Saga. He wrote: #MumbaiSaga remains steady on Day 5... In fact, Day 5 is almost at par with Day 4... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr, Tue 1.47 cr. Total: ₹ 11.70 cr. #India biz.

Mumbai Saga is directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-Series. It features an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover.

Set in the 80s and 90s, the film is an action crime thriller.