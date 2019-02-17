New poster of Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya unveiled-See inside

New Delhi: The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Sonchiriya have unveiled a new poster of the film that also features Bhumi Pednekar.The film is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and the shoot of the film wrapped up in April last year.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the new poster. He wrote, "All set for 1 March 2019 release... New poster of #SonChiriya... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana... Directed by Abhishek Chaubey... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala."

Sushant Singh Rajput, who has played a variety of roles, will be essaying a dacoit in the film.We can see Sushant carrying the dacoit-like look beautifully. He sports unkempt hair, bushy mustache and beard.

'Sonchiriya' is reportedly set in the backdrop of Chambal. The film revolves around dacoits in the region during the 1970s.

Talking about the film during an event last year, Bhumi said, “There is a lot of nervousness, especially working with Abhishek Chaubey. He is such an amazing director, and even my co-actors are such brilliant people from the industry. It is time to up my game and I think this nervousness is good. It's a good nervous energy.”

'Sonchiriya' is slated to release on March 1, 2019.