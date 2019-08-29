Prassthanam trailer: Sanjay Dutt's political drama is all about a 'War for Legacy'—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is all set to set the screens ablaze with his performance in 'Prassthanam'. The film's power-packed trailer was unveiled today and is a 'War for Legacy', as termed by the makers. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster of the same name.

Without wasting any time, check out the trailer here:

'Prassthanam' happens to be Dutt's home production and is helmed by Deva Katta. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal and Manisha Koirala among others.

Sanjay has been creating quite a buzz at the ticket counters with his releases this year and his intense aura in 'Prassthanam' will surely drive his fans to the theatres.

The political drama has a potent feel and is loaded with action and thrill, the trailer suggests.

The film will release on September 20, facing box office clash with Sonam Kapoor- Dulquer Salmaan's 'The Zoya Factor'. It will also clash with Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's debut film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'.