R Madhavan

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry - The Nambi Effect' shoot wrapped up

The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan.

R Madhavan&#039;s &#039;Rocketry - The Nambi Effect&#039; shoot wrapped up

Mumbai: The shooting for R Madhavan's upcoming film "Rocketry - The Nambi Effect" has wrapped up. The actor says it was the most awesome film shoot for him.

"It's a film wrap for 'Rocketry'... Thank you to the most outstanding crew ever for the most awesome shoot ever in my life. So many emotions and mixed feelings. I hope to make you proud," Madhavan tweeted on Tuesday night. 

The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan. It marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist in the film.

As a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Narayanan was in-charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996, and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty in 1998.

The film is slated for release later this year.

 

