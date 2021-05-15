हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Radhe Box Office report Day 2: Salman Khan's actioner storms overseas audience

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is turning out to be a blockbuster already. Check out the break-up of Bhaijaan's big Eid release Radhe's DAY 2 Box Office collections in international ticket windows:

Radhe Box Office report Day 2: Salman Khan's actioner storms overseas audience

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's big Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is turning out to be a blockbuster already. With the country reeling under the second deadly wave of COVID-19 pandemic and cinema halls shut, Radhe's OTT release has been a breather for Bhaijaan fans. 

Interestingly, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai hit the screens in overseas markets. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, here's a break-up of Radhe DAY 2 Box Office collections in international ticket windows:

Australia box office
74,966 USD (Rs. 54.93 lacs) from 69 screens

New Zealand box office
13,607 USD (Rs. 9.97 lacs) from 26 screens

His latest Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has created history by becoming the most-watched film on Day 1 of its release. The film has garnered 4.2 million views across all platforms. 

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in lead roles.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing simultaneously on ZEE PLEX, ZEE5 along with a theatrical release. 

 

