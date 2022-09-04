New Delhi: As ‘Brahmastra’ is just five days away from release, makers are teasing the fans with BTS clipping from the sets. In the latest clip shared by lead actress Alia Bhatt and producer Karan Johar on their Instagram handles, we can see the actors performing action sequences and stunts. It also shows actors Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni fighting with a sword. A shot also depicts Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt performing stunts in a car.

People were quick to fill the comments section with heart and fire emojis as Alia Bhatt shared the clip. Director Zoya Akhtar commented, “Loving these clips” with a heart emoji.

Director Ayan Mukerji also shared the VFX BTS clips on his Instagram handle and captioned it as when spirituality meets technology. He also shared a long note which read, “Yesterday was the first time, I saw every shot in Brahmāstra - finally finished, polished and ready for it’s audience ! Very emotional moment for me, because of how long and challenging that journey has been, on every single shot, from the drawing board to the big screen! Felt right to share some Behind-the-Scenes today, to celebrate so many years of growing through technology!(and hanging out with blue screens!)”

Fans were quick to show their support for the film in the comments section for the director. “Hope ur dedication & hard work of 10 yrs pay off well,” commented one user. “Love and light,” added another user with heart and fire emojis.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles as Shiva and Isha. It is also their first film together. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will also be seen in prominent roles. After getting many release dates, the film is finally set to hit the theatres on 9th September 2022. It is the first part of a planned trilogy created by Ayan Mukerji and has its own universe called ‘Astraverse’.