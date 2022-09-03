NewsEntertainmentMovies
BRAHMASTRA

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahamastra' pre-release event in Hyderabad cancelled

`Brahmastra` is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022.

Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 08:55 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • 'Brahmastra' event gets cancelled
  • The event was supposed to take place in Hyderabad
  • The cause given was that the permission was sought last minute

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahamastra' pre-release event in Hyderabad cancelled

Hyderabad: Shocking! Mega pre-release event of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor`s `Brahmastra` in Hyderabad`s Film City has been cancelled.

The fan event was scheduled to take place from 7:00 pm onwards on Friday. However, the organisers decided to cancel the event at the last moment due to "unforeseen circumstances."As per a source, the organisers did not get the police`s approval. Also, apparently, a political rally planned in the city may also be a reason for the police personnel being stretched.

Apart from the film`s cast, Telugu stalwarts SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR were also expected to grace the event.The cancellation of the event has disappointed fans."Totally unexpected," a fan said."This is unfair. I was waiting for this event for so long," another fan said.

`Brahmastra` is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also, `Brahmastra` has been in the making for almost a decade. Ayan had previously shared that he came up with the idea of the film while he was still working on Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. 

The film`s shoot started almost five years ago.If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film, which is said to be made on a budget of Rs 400 crore.

brahmastraRanbir KapoorAlia BhattKaran JoharShah Rukh Khan

