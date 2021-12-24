Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone '83' full movie gets leaked online on Tamilrockers hours after release

NEW DELHI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer '83 arrived in theatres on December 24. The film was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film showcases the historic moment of India's 1983 World Cup win. However, as soon as the film saw it release, it was leaked online.

According to Bollywoodlife, the full movie is available on torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmy and other pirated sites. It is also available on Telegram. The leak comes as bad news for the makers as well as all the fans who were eagerly waiting for more than a year.

This clearly means that the online leak is likely to impact the Box Office numbers since many might not step out to watch it in theatres due to the fresh Omicron scare and COVID-19 cases being on the rise yet again.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Keanu Reeves starred in 'The Matrix Resurrections', have also been leaked online. This comes as a major blow for the film’s business at the box office. Previously, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, Akshay Kumar’s 'Sooryavanshi', Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Tadap' were also leaked on pirated sites.

Meanwhile, the team of '83' has received a big thumbs up from the audience, industry and film critics. The performance of Ranveer Singh and all other actors have been hailed.

Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Ammy Virk among others.



