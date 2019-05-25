Ranveer Singh-Kareena Kapoor's 'Takht' delayed? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Karan Johar announced his ambitious project 'Takht' featuring a starry ensemble last year. The film is high on expectations as it promises to bring together A-listers such as Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

The film which has such brilliant actors under one roof has to be backed by a power-packed script, right? Reports suggest that the movie which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in early 2020 has now been pushed to the end of next year.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie was set to begin its first schedule in the middle of 2019 but it has now been pushed to year end. Quoting a source, the report states that because it's a film based on the Mughal Dynasty and therefore, the sets will be huge. The pre-production work will require more work. This explains the delay in the push in the first schedule.

However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.