Cirkus

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus' to release on Christmas 2022, announces Rohit Shetty

"'Cirkus' is a complete family entertainer. There's no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in cinemas everywhere,"  says Rohit Shetty.

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus&#039; to release on Christmas 2022, announces Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy "Cirkus", headlined by Ranveer Singh, is set to release theatrically on December 23. The film is based on William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors", which revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth. "Cirkus" also stars Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.

This will be Shetty's third collaboration with Singh after their blockbuster "Simmba" and last year's "Sooryavanshi", in which he featured in an extended cameo.

"'Cirkus' is a complete family entertainer. There's no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in cinemas everywhere," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Shetty, known for his hit comedies like the "Golmaal" franchise and his cop universe films "Singham" and "Sooryavanshi", also shared the film's poster on his Instagram page.

"It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... Once again! 'Golmaal' released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what i am today! 'Cirkus' is a christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss 'Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai," Shetty, who has also produced the film, wrote.

"Cirkus" is presented by Bhushan Kumar led T-Series. The film also features Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others.

In an interview with PTI in November last year, Shetty had described "Cirkus" as an "extremely sweet film".

"What you felt for 'Golmaal' and 'All The Best', you'll feel the same for this one. It's not like a 'Sooryavanshi' with a message. When people come out of the theatre watching the film, I want a smile on their face. It is an extremely sweet film," he had said.

