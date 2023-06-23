Karan Johar Teases Fans With Unseen Pics From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ever since the teaser of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released, it has created a lot of buzz among fans. With Karan Johar returning with his signature larger-than-life style, the teaser looked quite promising, capturing the essence of Rocky and Rani's love story through Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's amazing chemistry. Not to forget, the melodious tune of Tum Kya Mile that played throughout the 1 minute, 20 seconds teaser.

The teaser which also gives a glimpse into the other characters including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi is proof that the film will be a complete family entertainer with impressive visuals, music, romance, and a lot of drama and emotion. While the teaser has reminded many of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's epic jodi from Dharma Production films, fans are now eagerly waiting for the film's trailer. Amid all the excitement, Karan Johar has teased fans with candid snaps from the film on his Instagram Stories, stating that the lead actors are ready to rock and shine on the big screen.

Karan Johar shares snap from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

On Thursday, Karan Johar shared two snaps of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on his Instagram Stories, showing the actors in their respective characters from the film. With Ranveer's picture, the director wrote, "Absolutely ready to ROCK(Y), while with Alia's picture, he wrote, "Come Rani or shine she will be divine."

Check:

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film, which marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after several years, is said to be a romantic comedy, made under the banner of Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film also has actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

The story of the film is not very clear as the makers are yet to release the official trailer. Earlier, actor Shah Rukh Khan commented on the official teaser, congratulating Karan Johar on completing 25 years as a filmmaker.

The film is slated to release on July 28.