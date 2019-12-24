हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan plays an uber-cool dude on new poster of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is directed by Nitin Kakkar and will be hitting the screens on January 31, 2020. 

Saif Ali Khan plays an uber-cool dude on new poster of &#039;Jawaani Jaaneman&#039;

New Delhi: B-Town hunk of an actor and Chhote Nawab, Saif Ali Khan is ready with the 'new vibe of the new decade in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. Well, that's what the tagline of the new poster reads out. The dapper actor has a smile on his face and the poster has got a quirky vibe to it. 

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: New poster... #JawaaniJaaneman stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlaiaF, #Tabu and #KubbraSait.. Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani... 31 Jan 2020 release.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is directed by Nitin Kakkar and will be hitting the screens on January 31, 2020. 

The film marks the big-screen debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. 

Besides Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the movie features Tabu and Kubbra Sait in pivotal parts. 

'Jawaani Jaaneman' has been shot extensively in London. 

 

Saif Ali KhanJawaani Jaaneman
