Salgaonkar Family Is Back, Watch Ajay Devgn-Starrer 'Drishyam 2' On Television, Deets Inside

Get ready to experience an edge-of-the-seat thriller as the Salgaonkar family fights for their survival in the World Television Premiere of the blockbuster movie 'Drishyam 2' on Viacom18's premium movie channel, COLORS Cineplex.

Produced by Panorama Studios, Viacom18 Studios, and T-Series Films, this highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 hit 'Drishyam' boasts an A-list cast, including the likes of Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran and others. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film traces the turmoil that erupts in the Salgaonkar family after a homicide case opens and wreaks havoc in the lives of its family members living in Goa.

The sequel of the movie captures how far one can go to protect their family when an investigation for a murder case is resuscitated. Packed with suspense, drama, and unexpected twists, 'Drishyam 2' is sure to leave you mesmerized and eager for more. Don't miss the chance to witness this heart-stopping thriller as it premieres on COLORS Cineplex on Saturday, 25th March 2023 at 8 pm.

Actor Ajay Devgn expressed his excitement for the world television premiere of Drishyam 2 saying, “With the premiere of Drishyam 2 on COLORS Cineplex, the audience will get another chance to unravel the mystery and suspense that this thriller holds. It will now be accessible to a wider range of viewers across the globe. This film is not just a mere continuation of the first part, but a whole new story with unexpected twists and turns. The dramatic-suspense thriller will air on a weekend and that makes it a perfect must-watch to be enjoyed with family, especially because this one is about a man who keeps his family’s interests first. I thank the audience for their love and support for Drishyam 2's world television premiere."

