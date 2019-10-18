close

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan announces 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', shares 'Dabangg 3' new motion poster—Watch

Rumours are rife that actress Disha Patani might be seen playing the lead in this cop drama.

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has joined forces with ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva for the third time. He will be seen in yet another cop drama in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' and the first look poster of the film has been unveiled.

Salman took to Twitter and wrote: Aap he ne poocha tha 'Dabangg 3' ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi http://bit.ly/RadheThisEid

The actor has booked this year's Christmas with 'Dabangg 3' and next year's Eid with 'Radhe' respectively. He teased 'Dabangg 3' new motion poster and along with it announced his new venture 'Radhe' with Prabhudeva.

Interestingly, 'Radhe' marks Prabhudeva's third film with Salman after 'Wanted' and 'Dabangg 3'.

'Radhe' will go on floors this November and happens to be a remake of a Korean movie named 'The Outlaws'.

Rumours are rife that actress Disha Patani might be seen playing the lead in this cop drama.

 

 

 

