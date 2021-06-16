Salman Khan’s next titled ‘Bhaijaan’? Deets inside!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,’ which has been tentatively renamed as ‘Bhaijaan’ will hit the silver screen on Diwali 2022. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and will have Pooja Hegde in lead opposite Salman.

According to The Times of India report, a source has been quoted as saying that Salman intends to launch the first poster of the film on the occasion of Bakri Eid on July 21.

So the preparations are in full swing and once the COVID situation improves then the superstar will head back from his Panvel farmhouse and will start the shoot along with the cast of the film. The report also added that designer Ashley Rebello has already started to work on his look for the film. Salman will reportedly be seen in a clean-shaven look with a white kurta and jeans.

The report also suggests that the action-comedy is a remake of a superhit Tamil film. In the film, Salman will be seen as the eldest one among four brothers, who refuses to get married as he believes that it creates problems and disharmony in the family. His other three brothers conspire to find a perfect match for their brother Salman.

Although, nothing has been confirmed by the actors or makers as yet.

The film also star Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in pivotal roles. As the movie is all about celebrating brotherhood and so the makers have decided to change its name to ‘Bhaijaan.’

Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He also has ‘Kick 2’ and ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ in his kitty.