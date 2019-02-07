हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan sports grey stubble in this latest still from the sets of Bharat — Take a look

Salman, who is facing his back to the camera, is seen sporting a stubble in the picture.

Salman Khan sports grey stubble in this latest still from the sets of Bharat — Take a look
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most-loved jodis of Bollywood. The duo, who has appeared in films like 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' are teaming up again for Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The period drama is a multi-starrer project and will release on Eid this year. The teaser of the film was dropped only recently and it left everyone in awe. 

On Wednesday, Salman's brother-in-law and film co-producer Atul Agnihotri took to his Instagram to share another behind-the-scene picture of Salman from the sets of the film. 

In the picture, Salman, dressed up in a purple hoodie, is seen sitting on a chair with his back to the camera and appears to be talking on the phone. And if one takes a closer look at the picture, Salman can be seen sporting a grey stubble. Ever since the project was first announced, Salman's looks in the film have been a topic of discussion among the cine lovers. Salman is carrying as many as five different looks in the film. 

The picture has invited hundreds of comments and like from many, including Salman's co-star Katrina Kaif.

Directed Ali Abbas Zafar has helmed this project and it has come out well. He previously collaborated with the superstar in blockbuster hits such as 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. And hence, expectations are sky high from this one. 

'Bharat' has a starry ensemble star cast with the likes of Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal parts.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was set to play the female lead in the movie but she left the film midway reportedly because of her wedding with international music sensation Nick Jonas. Katrina Kaif plays the leading lady in 'Bharat' and that brings the superhit trio of actor-actress-director back as their last release 'Tiger Zinda Hai' did wonder at the ticket counters.

The movie will hit the screens this Eid on June 5, 2019.

Tags:
Katrina KaifSalman KhanBharatAtul AgnihotriAli Abbas ZafarBharat Salman Katrina
Next
Story

Cabinet approves jail term for film piracy

Must Watch

PT1M34S

JNU sedition case: Court lashes out at Delhi govt for delaying sanctions to prosecute Kanhaiya, others

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close