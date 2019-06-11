Salman Khan's Bharat witnesses major dip at Box Office — Check out film's total collections

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's box office success story has continued with 'Bharat', which surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of its release, making it the actor's 14th back-to-back film in the Rs 100 crore club, say trade experts.

The film, which saw an opening of Rs 42.30 crore, on Monday witnessed a massive dip in its business. It collected Rs 9.20 crore at the Box Office, a sharp decline from Rs 27.90 crore of Sunday.

It stands with a net collection to Rs 159.30 crore and has become the second highest grosser of 2019 after Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collection of the film, writing, "#Bharat dips, after a long, rich weekend... Will have to speed up on remaining weekdays [Tue to Thu] and also in Weekend 2... Now second highest grosser of 2019, after crossing *lifetime biz* of #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal in 6 days."

#Bharat dips, after a long, rich weekend... Will have to speed up on remaining weekdays [Tue to Thu] and also in Weekend 2... Now second highest grosser of 2019, after crossing *lifetime biz* of #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal in 6 days. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2019

"#Bharat eyes ₹ 175 cr+ in its *extended* Week 1... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 159.30 cr. India biz... The crucial World Cup cricket match [#INDvPAK #CWC19] will make a big dent in biz on coming Sun [16 June]," he said in another tweet.

#Bharat eyes ₹ 175 cr+ in its *extended* Week 1... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 159.30 cr. India biz... The crucial World Cup cricket match [#INDvPAK #CWC19] will make a big dent in biz on coming Sun [16 June]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2019

Take a look at the top five grossing films of 2019 (as of June 11, 2019) :



1.Uri: The Surgical Strike

2. Bharat

3. Kesari

4. Total Dhamaal

5. Gully Boy

The film has received mixed reviews from critics, with praise directed at Salman and Katrina's performance, while Zafar's adaptation and screenplay received criticism.

'Bharat' is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan under the banners Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. It is based on the South Korean film 'Ode to My Father', which traces the history of South Korea parallel to a man's life, spanning from 1950s to 2010s.

The film features an ensemble star cast of Salman, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aashif Sheikh among others.

