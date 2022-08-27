Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her song shoot, we wonder what's cooking!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her song shoot on her social media story and shared all the mandatory steps she takes while shooting.

The actress can be seen having a nice time along with the industry’s highly proclaimed choreographer Ganesh Acharya who is seen goofing around with the actress as he whistles on mic. Sara also shared a sneak peek of the healthy diet food she had on set. Sara who is very light-footed in life often shares fun stories on her social media handle.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan was spotted alongside Vicky Kaushal as the two of them were seen going for rehearsals for Laxman Utekar's upcoming film. Apart from that, the actress made it to the headlines while she was in NYC where her fans had celebrated her birthday by flashing her pictures on a LED screen in time square.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey. Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up major portions of two films and is all set to start with the third film, which is yet to be announced.