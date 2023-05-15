Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Enjoy Ice-Gola Before 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Trailer Launch

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan who is currently promoting her highly anticipated film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ along with Vicky Kaushal couldn't help but eat ice-gola sold at the famous Juhu beach before she attended the trailer launch event. Dressed in a sunny yellow saree, Sara Ali Khan truly looked in a fun and bubbly mood, and her chemistry with Vicky was the highlight of everything.

Here are some videos of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s chemistry that was seen at the promotional event. Filled with jokes, humour and a little bit of fun teasing, both Sara and Vicky look adorable together. Today, Sara Ali Khan went live as she picked up Vicky Kaushal from his residence and later went to Juhu Beach.

Last seen, Sara Ali Khan was seen dubbing for the same film where she will be seen playing Soumya. The audience is loving the chemistry Sara Ali Khan shares with Vicky Kaushal. They look gorgeous together. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will also be seen in Murder Mubarak, Mitro In Dino amongst many others.