close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Satyajeet Dubey

Satyajeet Dubey thrilled about on-screen reunion with Ali Fazal

Actor Satyajeet Dubey is happy to share screen space with his "Always Kabhi Kabhi" co-star Ali Fazal in "Prassthanam". The two actors were present at the trailer launch of the film on Thursday.

Satyajeet Dubey thrilled about on-screen reunion with Ali Fazal

New Delhi: Actor Satyajeet Dubey is happy to share screen space with his "Always Kabhi Kabhi" co-star Ali Fazal in "Prassthanam". The two actors were present at the trailer launch of the film on Thursday.

"Prassthanam" stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday and Amyra Dastur. 

"I want to thank (the film's producer) Maanayata Dutt. I am here because of her. She saw this independent film of mine on a flight," Satyajeet said. 

Maanayata had liked the film so much that she decided to cast him in the political drama that presents the actor in a different way, far removed from the chocolate boy image he is known for. 

"It's like a dream come true (to work with) Sanjay Sir, Jackie Sir and Chunky Sir. And Ali is my brother. I have known him for the last 10 years. My first film was with Ali," he said referring to "Always Kabhi Kabhi".

"After 'Always Kabhi Kabhi', we used to wonder when we will work together again, finally it happened."

Unlike their first film together, in which they played students and friends, the two actors will be seen up against each other indulging in the "war for legacy".

"As an actor, you always crave to do something that is completely different from who you are. When I heard the story, it blew me away. This has been the most challenging and difficult role for me so far," said Satyajeet, who is also excited to work in "Prassthanam" because the first film he watched on the big screen was Sanjay Dutt's "Khalnayak". 

For Ali, "Prassthanam" was equally special. "Every actor wants to surprise himself. This is special. I will cherish this. It was a beautiful experience," he said. 

Amyra Dastur, on the other hand, says that she plays the "least violent out of everyone in the film", a character that is "like a breath of fresh air".

Directed by Deva Katta, the film is scheduled to release on September 20.

Tags:
Satyajeet DubeyAli Fazalprassthanam
Next
Story

Prassthanam trailer: Sanjay Dutt's political drama is all about a 'War for Legacy'—Watch

Must Watch

PT1M13S

Deshhit: Watch top 5 questions raised on important issues