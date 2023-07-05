Satyaprem Ki Katha Collections: Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Remains Steady At Box Office, Inches Closer To Rs 50 Cr

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is garnering immense love from the audience and is making its mark at the box office. With great positive word of mouth, the film is running successfully in the theatres. Opened with a collection of 9.25 Cr. on Thursday holiday, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film collected 7 Cr. at the box office, which was further followed by Saturday with its collection of Rs 10.10 Crore.

Satyaprem Ki Katha continued to surge in its collection on Sunday with Rs 12.15 Crore after which the film passed the crucial Monday test having collected s 4.21 Crore and now it's going steady on Tuesday with a collection of Rs 4.05 Cr. With a collected total of Rs 46.76 Cr. Nett to date, the film is racing towards the 50 Cr. mark soon.





cre Trending Stories

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is ruling over the hearts of the audience with its soulful musical romantic pure love story.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released in theatres on June 29, 2023.