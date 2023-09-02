New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan as Sattu from Satyaprem Ki Katha not only delivered a flawless performance but also left a distinct mark in the minds of the audience. While the youngest superstar made the audience laugh, cry, and live every emotion with him, as Sattu, he truly emerged as a perfect guy who every girl wants. With Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik gave an out-and-out pure love story with a very significant message that earned immense love and also emerged as a box office hit. Having proved its mettle in its theatrical run, the film started streaming on OTT this month and Kartik as Sattu has again left the netizens hail him as Sattu.

Kartik Aaryan's arrival as Sattu on the OTT grounds with the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha has left the internet buzzing. After watching the film, netizens are praising Kartik's brilliant portrayal of Sattu and reckoned him as the best choice for this character. Fans took to their social media to praise Sattu as a boy with a green flag and praise Kartik for slipping into the character so efficiently.

Bow down to @TheAaryanKartik for bringing out every shade of Sattu soo beautifully. The character development Sattu had, was something unbelievable & the way #KartikAaryan owned it all goes truly magical!#BeLikeSattu aint just a trend, its a complete feeling____ pic.twitter.com/tS3Ek83RMY — Sakt (@SarTikFied) August 31, 2023

Watching #SatyaPremKiKatha on @PrimeVideoIN and must say FROM FRAME ONE @TheAaryanKartik slips into being Sattu sooo perfectly ______



This film is a gem __ and #KartikAaryan only you could play this pure character with all the green flags __ #BeLikeSattu __ pic.twitter.com/fWWxMg0sOl — Kartik Aaryan Fandom (@KartikAaryanFan) August 27, 2023

When you ask God for love_ make sure he is like Sattu - pure hearted, lovable and ultimate soulmate _____@TheAaryanKartik you made us believe in SATTU __ you made us believe in LOVE ______#KartikAaryan #SatyaPremKiKatha #SatyapremKiKathaOnPrime #BeLikeSattu pic.twitter.com/sS78QBizWd — Kartik Aaryan Fandom (@KartikAaryanFan) August 31, 2023

I love the love SPKK is getting all over again. I love how people are discussing this important movie again and again like they should. @TheAaryanKartik I'm so proud of you and the movie choice you made with spkk. #KartikAaryan #BeLikeSattu is the motto! _ pic.twitter.com/EBzxs4glsq August 25, 2023

Watching #SatyaPremKiKatha on @PrimeVideoIN and must say FROM FRAME ONE @TheAaryanKartik slips into being Sattu sooo perfectly ______



This film is a gem __ and #KartikAaryan only you could play this pure character with all the green flags __ #BeLikeSattu __ pic.twitter.com/fWWxMg0sOl — Kartik Aaryan Fandom (@KartikAaryanFan) August 27, 2023

"Satyaprem ki Kata"OMG_Whose idea it is!!!!!!_

Its #SatyaPremKiKatha The Purest Innocent Love story of this year __To heal broken hearts and rebuild our faith in love_Oh my SATTU !!!__ #BeLikeSattu The Motto __@TheAaryanKartik _ #KartikAaryan _ https://t.co/1dp7t39ul6 — Esha Paul (@EshaPaul2018) August 25, 2023

Girls asking their men to watch #SatyaPremKiKatha not for you all to reply '@TheAaryanKartik owned the role, like no one else. No one could have done that other than him'

C'mon man, that's a well established fact now_



She is lowkey asking you to #BeLikeSattu _#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/HNBZlK1src August 24, 2023

Apart from this, Kartik will be next seen in 'Chandu Champion', a film by Kabir Khan for which he has already wrapped one schedule. He also has a romantic film to be helmed by Anurag Basu along with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.