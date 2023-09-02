trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656871
Satyaprem Ki Katha Stream On OTT, Fans Go Gaga Over Kartik Aaryan's Performance

Kartik Aaryan's arrival as Sattu on the OTT grounds with the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha has left the internet buzzing.

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan as Sattu from Satyaprem Ki Katha not only delivered a flawless performance but also left a distinct mark in the minds of the audience. While the youngest superstar made the audience laugh, cry, and live every emotion with him, as Sattu, he truly emerged as a perfect guy who every girl wants. With Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik gave an out-and-out pure love story with a very significant message that earned immense love and also emerged as a box office hit. Having proved its mettle in its theatrical run, the film started streaming on OTT this month and Kartik as Sattu has again left the netizens hail him as Sattu. 

Kartik Aaryan's arrival as Sattu on the OTT grounds with the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha has left the internet buzzing. After watching the film, netizens are praising Kartik's brilliant portrayal of Sattu and reckoned him as the best choice for this character. Fans took to their social media to praise Sattu as a boy with a green flag and praise Kartik for slipping into the character so efficiently. 


Apart from this, Kartik will be next seen in 'Chandu Champion', a film by Kabir Khan for which he has already wrapped one schedule. He also has a romantic film to be helmed by Anurag Basu along with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

