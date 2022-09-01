NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan fever! Karan Johar shares new clip from Brahmastra, fans go crazy for SRK- WATCH

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a new clip from 'Brahmastra' giving a glimpse of Vanarastra. As soon as the clip was released, fans said that it is none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 08:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan fever! Karan Johar shares new clip from Brahmastra, fans go crazy for SRK- WATCH

New Delhi: As the release of Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited film ‘Brahmastra’ is just a week away, producer Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to reveal details about the power of Vanarastra. He shared a clip in which a man can be seen fighting with the goons with the help of a fireball.

“The extraordinary power of Vānarāstra will unfold in just 8 days! #Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September,” Karan wrote in the caption. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

While the face of the actor was not visible in the clipping, fans flooded the comments section saying that Vanarastra is none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan. “Who is vanarashtra.. ? Shahrukh khan?,” commented one user. “Sharukh Khan...killing it,” added another user. “SHAHRUKHHHH KHANNNN IN THE HOUSEE!!”, a user commented with heart and fire emojis.

Earlier, a leaked clip had surfaced on social media platforms featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Now, after seeing this clip, fans are hopeful that Shah Rukh Khan is doing a cameo in the film. While rumours have been doing rounds that Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet. 

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles as Shiva and Isha. It is also their first film together. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will also be seen in prominent roles. After getting many release dates, the film is finally set to hit the theatres on 9th September 2022. It is the first part of a planned trilogy created by Ayan Mukerji and has its own universe called ‘Astraverse’. Till now, three songs of the film have been released – ‘Kesariya’, ‘Deva Deva’ and ‘Dance ka Bhoot’.  

Live Tv

Shah Rukh KhanbrahmastraRanbir KapoorKaran JoharAlia Bhatt

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?
DNA Video
DNA: India to commission first home-built carrier INS Vikrant
DNA Video
DNA: Who are these people crossing the limits of humanity?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a 'religious obstacle' in the worship of Ganpati?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government