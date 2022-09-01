New Delhi: As the release of Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited film ‘Brahmastra’ is just a week away, producer Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to reveal details about the power of Vanarastra. He shared a clip in which a man can be seen fighting with the goons with the help of a fireball.

“The extraordinary power of Vānarāstra will unfold in just 8 days! #Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September,” Karan wrote in the caption.

While the face of the actor was not visible in the clipping, fans flooded the comments section saying that Vanarastra is none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan. “Who is vanarashtra.. ? Shahrukh khan?,” commented one user. “Sharukh Khan...killing it,” added another user. “SHAHRUKHHHH KHANNNN IN THE HOUSEE!!”, a user commented with heart and fire emojis.

Earlier, a leaked clip had surfaced on social media platforms featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Now, after seeing this clip, fans are hopeful that Shah Rukh Khan is doing a cameo in the film. While rumours have been doing rounds that Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles as Shiva and Isha. It is also their first film together. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will also be seen in prominent roles. After getting many release dates, the film is finally set to hit the theatres on 9th September 2022. It is the first part of a planned trilogy created by Ayan Mukerji and has its own universe called ‘Astraverse’. Till now, three songs of the film have been released – ‘Kesariya’, ‘Deva Deva’ and ‘Dance ka Bhoot’.