Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Dunki Drop 1 First Look Wins Millions Of Hearts - WATCH

New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani’s exciting collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan has impressed audience like no other. No wonder, the Shah Rukh Khan magic has worked loveable charm works its magic. The 'Dunki' Drop 1 has garnered 72 million views across all platforms within just 24 hours. The first unit, 'Dunki' Drop 1, has touched the hearts of millions.

The video offered a glimpse into the captivating and engaging world crafted by Rajkumar Hirani, presenting a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. Drawing inspiration from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that weaves together wildly disparate stories and provides both hilarious and heartwarming answers, evoking a myriad of emotions.

Sonu Nigam's magical voice, SRK’s loveable charm combined with Rajkumar Hirani and the ensemble cast from the film, leaves everyone eagerly anticipating the film. 'Dunki Drop 1' has genuinely carved a special place in the hearts of the audience by immersing them in a narrative of friendship, humour, laughter and tears.

Evoking heartwarming emotions and exemplifying the beauty of Rajkumar Hirani's cinema, the video unit takes you on a whirlwind roller-coaster ride with colorful characters portrayed by an exceptionally talented ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release this December 2023.