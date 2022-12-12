topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PATHAAN

Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi after Mecca ahead of 'Pathaan' release: Viral video

A video is surfacing on social media where SRK can be seen visiting Maa Vaishno Devi Darbar with security all around him. Earlier, he had also visited Mecca on December 2. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to take over the theatres with 'Pathaan.'
  • The film is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023. The actor reached the court of Maa Vaishno Devi late on Sunday night to mark his attendance.
  • A video is surfacing on social media where SRK can be seen visiting Maa Vaishno Devi Darbar with security all around him. Earlier, he had also visited Mecca on December 2.

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi after Mecca ahead of 'Pathaan' release: Viral video

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to take over the theatres with 'Pathaan.' The film is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023. The actor reached the court of Maa Vaishno Devi late on Sunday night to mark his attendance. 

A video is surfacing on social media where SRK can be seen visiting Maa Vaishno Devi Darbar with security all around him. Although his face is not clear in the video as he is seen wearing a black hooded jacket, his fans are convinced the man in the picture surrounded by cops is none other than the Bollywood superstar. 

Earlier, King Khan was seen at Mecca to perform Umrah on December 2. Various photos and videos from Saudi Arabia had emerged as Shah Rukh performed the religious ritual.

Fans have taken over the internet as they are super happy to see their favourite superstar reach the holy temple. Today, the first song of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Besharam Rang' has also been unveiled by the makers and it is breaking records.

Shah Rukh Khan along with his other companions offered prayers at the feet of Maa Vaishno Devi by marking attendance. The actor had put on a full face covering mask so that people would not be able to identify him.

'Pathaan,' helmed by Siddharth Anand stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Will hit the big screens on January 25th, 2023.

Live Tv

PathaanShah Rukh KhanSRK Vaishno Devisrk pathaanPathaan release datePathaan songsDeepika Padukone Besharam Rang

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections