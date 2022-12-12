Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi after Mecca ahead of 'Pathaan' release: Viral video
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to take over the theatres with 'Pathaan.' The film is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023. The actor reached the court of Maa Vaishno Devi late on Sunday night to mark his attendance.
A video is surfacing on social media where SRK can be seen visiting Maa Vaishno Devi Darbar with security all around him. Although his face is not clear in the video as he is seen wearing a black hooded jacket, his fans are convinced the man in the picture surrounded by cops is none other than the Bollywood superstar.
Earlier, King Khan was seen at Mecca to perform Umrah on December 2. Various photos and videos from Saudi Arabia had emerged as Shah Rukh performed the religious ritual.
Shah visited Vaishno Devi Temple
May Devi Maa fulfill all his wishes #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1XrL82XaCW— (@SharaniaJ) December 12, 2022
Fans have taken over the internet as they are super happy to see their favourite superstar reach the holy temple. Today, the first song of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Besharam Rang' has also been unveiled by the makers and it is breaking records.
[Pics]: King #ShahRukhKhan performing Umrah at Makka Sharif @iamsrk#Pathaan #KingKhan pic.twitter.com/Rb1Uz3bfzk — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) December 1, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan along with his other companions offered prayers at the feet of Maa Vaishno Devi by marking attendance. The actor had put on a full face covering mask so that people would not be able to identify him.
'Pathaan,' helmed by Siddharth Anand stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Will hit the big screens on January 25th, 2023.
