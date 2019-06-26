close

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' crosses Rs 100 crore mark—Check out collections

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' released on June 21. The film has crossed Rs 100 Crore mark at box office within five days of release.

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Kabir Singh&#039; crosses Rs 100 crore mark—Check out collections

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' has crossed yet another milestone. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within five days of release and has emerged a blockbuster. Shahid's performance has been lauded in the film and fans can't stop praising their favourite actor.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote, “#KabirSingh cruises past ₹ (100) cr... Shahid Kapoor scores his first *solo* century... Extraordinary trending on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 130 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr. Total: ₹ 104.90 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.”

In another Tweet, Adarsh wrote, “#KabirSingh versus the biggies... Days taken to reach ₹(100) cr... 2019 releases [screen count in brackets]...

#Bharat: Day 4 [4700]

#KabirSingh: Day 5 [3123]

#Kesari: Day 7 [3600]

#GullyBoy: Day 8 [3350]

#TotalDhamaal: Day 9 [3700]

Nett BOC. India biz.”

The film is an official remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga who also directed the original. Shahid is said to have delivered his career best performance in 'Kabir Singh' and the film has also emerged his biggest opener till date.

On day one, it had collected Rs 20 Crores, thereby surpassing the opening day business of Shahid's latest outing, 'Padmaavat'.

