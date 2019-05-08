Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' trailer to release on this date

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Kabir Singh'. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role opposite him. The two have never worked before and this is their maiden venture together.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer of this actioner. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He wrote: “Trailer on 13 May 2019... New poster of #KabirSingh... Stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani... Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga... 21 June 2019 release. #KabirSinghTrailer.”

Kabir Singh trailer will be unveiled on May 13, 2019.

Shahid plays the lead role in the action drama. The story revolves around a brilliant medical professional who battles alcoholism and sets out on a path to self-destruction after his ladylove settles for someone else.

'Kabir Singh' is a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. The Hindi remake has also been directed by Sandeep Vanga—who helmed the original as well.

In the original, Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey played the lead roles. The film is hitting the screens on June 21, 2019.

Shahid was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'.