Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor’s new track from their upcoming film ‘Shamshera’ is out and it looks like a cinematic delight for their fans! The song titled `Fitoor` was unveiled by the makers of the film a while ago and gives the audience a look at the romantic chemistry that Ranbir and Vaani will be sharing on-screen in the film. The romantic number sees both the actors caught in many romantic moments, grooving to the tunes of Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.



The song is available on YRF`S YouTube channel.



Check it out:







Speaking about the newly released song, Ranbir said "Not to put remixes down, they have their own place in the world and the audiences enjoy it. But, I like to be part of original things, ideas, original stories and especially, original music. I have been so fortunate that a lot of my success and popularity have come through the music of my films. I love Fitoor. It`s a lovely romantic track, the quintessential love song that I hope people also love. The scale of Fitoor is just insane and it will look grand on the big screen."



He added, "May it be Mohit Chauhan, Arijit Singh, or Pritam, or A.R. Rahman or all the different musicians that I have worked with, they`ve really been instrumental in my growth as an actor and as a star. With Shamshera that`s another step."



About Shamshera`s music album, Ranbir comments, "Of course, Shamshera is a period action entertainer. So, the music also had to fit in that period so that it`s not jarring. The film has very different kinds of songs. It`s got a good amalgamation of different kinds of music which I really like and I hope people like it too."



Talking about the film, `Shamshera` marks the comeback of Ranbir Kapoor to the big screen after a hiatus of four years. The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist `Shamshera` who is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who plays an evil, merciless, coldhearted brute force of nature called Shuddh Singh.



Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22.