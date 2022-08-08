MUMBAI: Singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill bagged her first meaty project in Bollywood with Salman Khan Films' 'Bhaijaan', which was initily titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The movie earlier made news when Salman’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma walked out of the superstar starrer citing creative issues. On Monday, several reports stated that the former Bigg Boss contestant has also walked out of the film and has been replaced by another actress.

Reports also claimed that Shehnaaz unfollowed Salman Khan on Instagram on social media following the development. Another report also claimed that the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star was not too happy with the fact that Shehnaaz was working on several projects while simultaneously shooting for the film. However, upon checking Shehnaaz's account, we found that she still is following the Bollywood superstar.

However, the Punjabi singer-actress took to Instagram and shared a note dismissing the reports of her exit from Salman Khan-starrer. She wrote, "Lol, these rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can't wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film."

Shehnaaz began shooting for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' earlier this year and pictures of her from the sets had leaked on the internet. She is apparently paired with Raghav Juyal in the film. This film will also mark her Bollywood debut.

Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', which is now titled 'Bhaijaan', stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who were initially part of the film, were replaced by Raghav Juyal and Sidharth Nigam.

Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint on 'Bigg Boss 13'. After coming out of the reality show, she starred in several music videos. Her last appeared was in Diljit Dosanjh's 'Honsla Rakh'.

In May this year, Shehnaaz was seen along with Salman Khan at an Eid bash at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house in Mumbai. The actress was heavily trolled after a video showed her hugging and kissing Salman at the bash. Netizens criticised her behaviour with the superstar and accused her of being drunk and not being in her senses.