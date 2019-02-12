Shraddha Kapoor kickstarts 'Street Dancer 3D' shoot in London, shares a happy photo with Remo D'Souza

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is teaming up with Remo D'Souza for the second time for 'Street Dancer 3D', has kickstarted the film second shooting schedule in London.

And elated to reunite with Remo, Shraddha shared an adorable snap featuring the two on her Instagram and captioned it, "Leaning on the right shoulder @remodsouza Paving the way #StreetDancer3D #Day1Done."

In the picture, Shraddha can be seen resting her head on Remo's shoulder while the choreographer-filmmaker is seen holding the clapperboard.

After wrapping up the first schedule of the film in Punjab recently, Varun and Shraddha left for London together on Sunday. The London schedule is expected to wrap-up around March 20.

'Street Dancer 3D' will be directed by Remo D'Souza, who has helmed the two installments of 'ABCD' franchise and also directed critically-lambasted 'Race 3' starring Salman Khan. Apart from Varun and Shraddha, 'Street Dancer 3D' will also feature Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Shakti Mohan, Vartika Jha, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal in key roles. The film will also feature Prabhu Deva.

It is co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza and will be shot in 3D and converted to 4DX later.

Actress Katrina Kaif was initially roped in for the film. However, she walked out of the project last minute citing date issues.

'Street Dancer' hits the screens on November 8, 2019.