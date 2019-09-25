Shraddha Kapoor: Not offered 'Ramayan' or film with Ranbir

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor has denied being approached for director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project "Ramayan" and filmmaker Luv Ranjan's next movie opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor.

"Contrary to the rumours, I've not been approached for either of the films. However, I have just worked with Nitesh sir in 'Chhichhore' and he has been a dream to work with so I would love to work with him again," said Shraddha,who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release "Chhichhore".

The actress has started shooting for her upcoming film "Baaghi 3". She will be seen in Remo D'Souza's "Street Dancer 3D", co-starring Varun Dhawan and slated to hit the screens in 2020.