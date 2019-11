Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's latest flick Marjaavan refuses to slow down at the Box Office. Despite getting scathing reviews, the film has continued its glorious run at the Box Office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Marjaavaan [Week 2] Fri 1.09 cr, Sat 1.64 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 88 lakhs, Tue 94 lakhs, Wed 86 lakhs, Thu 84 lakhs. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. #India biz.

#Marjaavaan biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 37.87 cr

Week 2: ₹ 8.57 cr

Total: ₹ 46.44 cr

#India biz."

The film has performed exceptionally well in Maharashtra, Gujarat, CP Berar, Nizam, UP and Bihar.

The revenge saga is directed by Milap Zaveri. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.