Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shares new poster of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', says 'no more secrets'

Sonam took to Twitter and shared a brand new poster of the film which will leave you intrigued

Sonam Kapoor shares new poster of &#039;Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga&#039;, says &#039;no more secrets&#039;
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is gearing up for the release of her next film titled 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film also stars Regina Cassandra, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is one of the most anticipated releases of this year. With less than two days left for the release, makers are leaving no stone unturned in raising the level of buzz around the film.

On Wednesday, Sonam took to Twitter and shared a brand new poster of the film which will leave you intrigued. Sharing the poster, Sonam wrote “No more secrets. The 1st of February will see the truth being revealed. Book your tickets now for #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga.”

Check it out here:

The film is based on same-sex relationships and the latest poster captures it aptly. Sonam is the first mainstream actress to take up such a role and it will be interesting to see how she plays the character.

Music of the film has already received special attention and tracks like the title track and 'Gud Naal Ishq Mitha' are the talk of the town already!

The film hits the screens on February 1 and marks Sonam's first film with her father.

Sonam KapoorEk Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa LagaAnil KapoorRajkummar RaoRegina Cassandra
