Stop showing The Kashmir Files for free: Vivek Agnihotri urges Haryana CM, says it is a 'criminal offence'

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been receicing rave reviews for his recent release 'The Kashmir Files' that arrived in theatres last Friday. 'The Kashmir Files' tells the true story of brutal sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency.

The film has turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. The film, which saw a humble start at the Box Office, has entered the Rs 100 crore club within a week of its theatrical release. It is clearly proving to be the favourite amongst the audiences. Going by its winning streak at the ticket counter, 'The Kashmir Files' will soon enter the Rs 150 crore club.

As per TOI report, amidst this impressive show at the ticket counters, some political figures in Haryana arranged a free screening of the film on Sunday evening. This left filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri taking to social media and requesting politicians to 'respect creative business'.

Sharing a poster, Vivek urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to stop the screening of 'The Kashmir Files' in Rewari. He stated that screening the film in the open and for free is a criminal offence. "Showing #TheKashmirFiles like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service mean buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner," read his tweet.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar, among others. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency, which it portrays as a 'genocide'

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

