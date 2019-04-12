Student of The Year 2 trailer: Ananya Pandey-Tara Sutaria battle it out for Tiger Shroff

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of the Student of The Year 2 has been unveiled finally and it introduces you to the batch of 2019. The new students are Tiger Shroff as Rohan, Ananya Panday as the rich and spoilt Shreya and Tara Sutaria as the glam queen Mia. The film revolves around a trophy, which however has a different meaning for all three characters. Tiger has his eyes on the trophy while Ananya and Tara battle it out for him.

Much like the Student Of The Year that introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the film industry, SOTY 2 is an ostentatious portrayal of a high school. Although the actors of SOTY did complete justice to their characters, the SOTY 2 cast struggle to make an everlasting impact on the screen.

While the rich and conceited Ananya flaunts her wealth, the glam queen Tara Sutaraia looks smitten by the boyish charm of Tiger, who keeps a straight face all through the trailer.

Check it out here:

The only saving grace in the trailer is the old classic 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' that has not been mutilated to suit the theme of the film.

Karan, the producer of the film, took to Twitter to introduce the debutants Tara-Ananya and captioned it, “Ready to create a storm in St. Teresa, introducing the gorgeous #Tara as Mia!” and Ananya as “Jumping her way into your hearts!! Presenting #Ananya as Shreya!”

Helmed by Punit Malhotra, the film will hit the screens on May 10, 2019.