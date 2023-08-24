trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653090
Subhash Ghai Finally Opens Up On Reports Of 'Khalnayak 2'

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai clarified that he has not signed any actor for the sequel of Sanjay Dutt's Khalnayak. 

New Delhi: Subhash Ghai reveals that he and his team have been working on the script of Khal Nayak 2 for the last 3 years. 

Subhash Ghai said, “As reported in a media section, let me clarify that Mukta Arts has not signed any actor for Khal Nayak 2 though we have been working on its script for the last three years with no immediate plan to go on the floor. As of now, we are celebrating 30 years of Khal Nayak with stars on 4th Sept.” 

On August 6, Khal Nayak starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff completed 30 years. The makers decided to re-release the film in theatres on September 5 to celebrate this milestone. Mukta Arts and Radio Nasha will also hold a premiere in Mumbai with the star cast of the movie attending it on September 4. 

