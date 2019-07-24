Super 30 collections: Hrithik Roshan starrer maintains box office dominance

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' has been dominating the box office ever since its release. The positive word of mouth had a great impact on the film's collections and more and more people are flocking theatres to watch Hrithik play mathematician Anand Kumar.

The film hit the silver screens on July 12 and continues raking in moolah at the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#Super30 is a HIT... Maintains a strong grip in Week 2... Eyes ₹ 113 cr [+/-] total by the end of 2 weeks... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.34 cr. Total: ₹ 107.52 cr. India biz.”

'Super 30' is a heart-warming tale based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. In the film, Hrithik plays the role of Anand who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance. This is the first time that we saw Bollywood's 'Greek God' ditch his dapper avatar to play a teacher.

The film also stars Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh in supporting roles. It has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

The film has been declared tax free in several states including Bihar, Delhi and Gujarat.