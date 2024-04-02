New Delhi: Crew has been released on the big screen and is winning the hearts of the audience. Having garnered amazing word of mouth, the film has grabbed a stronghold at the box office. Not just in India, the film is performing well internationally as well. While the film paved the weekend with its raging box office numbers, it has started the first week on a good note. Continuing its rule at the box office, the film earned 4.52 Cr. India Net and 8.20 Cr. gross worldwide on Day 4, which is indeed a strong hold on its first Monday. The total amounted to 70.73 Cr. Worldwide gross.

Crew made history with its opening box office numbers of 10.28 Cr. India Net and 20.07 Cr. Gross worldwide on Day 1, Friday, cementing its position as the highest opening day grosser for any female lead film ever in the world. The growth continued with 10.87 Cr. India Net and 21.06 Cr. Gross worldwide on Day 2, Saturday, 11.45 Cr. India Net and 21.40 Cr. Gross worldwide on Sunday, Day 3. Entering the first week with a bang the film has collected 4.52 Cr. India Net and 8.20 Cr. gross worldwide on its first Monday, Day 4. With this, the film has proved its strong hold at the box office, which speaks volumes of the love film is garnering from the audience.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with Crew. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens.