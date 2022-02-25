हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tabu

Tabu wraps up horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', shares post

Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Tabu wraps up horror-comedy &#039;Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2&#039;, shares post
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Tabu on Friday said she has finished filming her upcoming Anees Bazmee directed horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The film, headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was shot in multiple schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic which delayed its production.

Tabu took to Instagram and posted a picture of Bazmee and the film's crew from its wrap up. "All's well that ends well. Our journey of making Bhool Bhulaiyyan2 comes to an end today," the 50-year-old actor wrote.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, the film is set to release on May 20 this year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Apart from this, Tabu will also be seen in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's production 'Kuttey' and the director's Netflix spy thriller, 'Khufiya'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TabuBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan film
Next
Story

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's warm chemistry makes ‘Jaan Hai Meri’ a perfect romantic ballad - Watch

Must Watch

PT7M40S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: America's F35 deployed in Romania to help Ukraine