हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Durgamati trailer

Take a bow before Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgamati avatar - Watch

'Durgamati', earlier titled ‘Durgavati’, is a Hindi remake of 2018 Telugu horror-thriller 'Bhaagamathie' featuring Anushka Shetty in the lead role.   

Take a bow before Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgamati avatar - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/bhumipednekar

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Durgamati’ is out. This spooky thriller is sure to give you chills and sleepless nights.  

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, the actress captioned, “Waited so long to share this one with you. Our sweat, blood & hardwork #DurgamatiTrailer. #DurgamationPrime on December 11.”  

 

'Durgamati', earlier titled ‘Durgavati’, is a Hindi remake of 2018 Telugu horror-thriller 'Bhaagamathie' featuring Anushka Shetty in the lead role.  

Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar produced ‘Durgamati The Myth’ also stars Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia. Mahie who plays a cop is out to get Warsi, who plays an activist leader in the movie.

As the trailer reveals, the plot revolves around justice and vengeance as the ghost of Durgamati possesses Pednekar’s character. Then begins the scary ride which is sure to make you scream, with its powerful scenes and gruesome horror.  

The teaser of the film was dropped yesterday. Tweeting the same, Akshay had written, "It's payback time! Get ready to meet ‘Durgamati’ on Prime on December 11. Trailer out tomorrow."

The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 11, 2020.
 

Tags:
Durgamati trailerBhumi Pednekar DurgamatiAkshay KumarAmazon Prime Video
Next
Story

Sanya Malhotra-Abhimanu Dassani pair-up for Netflix release 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', first look out!
  • 92,22,216Confirmed
  • 1,34,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M9S

Bihar : Amidst ruckus in Assembly, Tejaswi Yadav made fresh allegations against govt.