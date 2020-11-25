Take a bow before Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgamati avatar - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Durgamati’ is out. This spooky thriller is sure to give you chills and sleepless nights.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, the actress captioned, “Waited so long to share this one with you. Our sweat, blood & hardwork #DurgamatiTrailer. #DurgamationPrime on December 11.”

'Durgamati', earlier titled ‘Durgavati’, is a Hindi remake of 2018 Telugu horror-thriller 'Bhaagamathie' featuring Anushka Shetty in the lead role.

Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar produced ‘Durgamati The Myth’ also stars Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia. Mahie who plays a cop is out to get Warsi, who plays an activist leader in the movie.

As the trailer reveals, the plot revolves around justice and vengeance as the ghost of Durgamati possesses Pednekar’s character. Then begins the scary ride which is sure to make you scream, with its powerful scenes and gruesome horror.

The teaser of the film was dropped yesterday. Tweeting the same, Akshay had written, "It's payback time! Get ready to meet ‘Durgamati’ on Prime on December 11. Trailer out tomorrow."

The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 11, 2020.

