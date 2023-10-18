New Delhi: Vidhu Vinod Chopra is ready with his much-awaited directorial, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey. The film has been in the news since the launch of its exciting trailer and the soul-stirring romantic track 'Bolo Na', both of which got an overwhelming response. After that, the makers are now about to launch another song #Restart! in Ahmedabad.



The makers dropped the teaser for the song #Restart today. The foot-tapping number is positioned as an anthem for the youth, a song that captures their spirits and dreams and also conveys the theme of 12th Fail - about never losing hope and starting again and again.

The catchy lyrics are by Swanand Kirkire and upbeat tune has been composed by Shantanu Moitras. The song is sung by Shaan with additional vocals by Swanand Kirkire and Shantanu Moitra. Even director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s voice is part of the song and fans could listen carefully to identify him! The song will be released tomorrow, on October 18 in Ahmedabad, where the whole cast will launch it at a college event!



Sharing the song on social media, Vinod Chopra Films captioned, “Are you ready to #Restart??”

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.