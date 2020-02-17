हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejas first look

Tejas first look: Kangana Ranaut strikes a solid punch as an Indian Air Force pilot

'Tejas' happens to be the second film of Ronnie Screwvala's (RSVP) after highly acclaimed 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' based on the brave soldiers.

Tejas first look: Kangana Ranaut strikes a solid punch as an Indian Air Force pilot
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut's first look as an Indian Air Force pilot in 'Tejas' has been unveiled. This is the first time that she will be seen playing an IAF officer on-screen.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: IT'S OFFICIAL... #KanganaRanaut as Air Force pilot in #Tejas... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... Will be RSVP's second film [after #Uri] on our brave soldiers... Directed by Sarvesh Mewara... April 2021 release. #TejasFirstLook

'Tejas' is produced by Ronnie Screwala and will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. It will hit the screens in April 2021. The first look of 'Tejas' has been well-received by one and sundry on social media.

'Tejas' happens to be the second film of Ronnie Screwvala's (RSVP) after highly acclaimed 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' based on the brave soldiers.

Kangana was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga' which was widely appreciated by the viewers for its hard-hitting storyline and performances.

 

Tags:
Tejas first lookKangana Ranauttejas movieIAFIndian Air Force pilot
Next
Story

Love Aaj Kal Day 3 collections: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan starrer dips at Box Office

Must Watch

PT9M36S

Why stones are there in hands of Jamia students?