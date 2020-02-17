Tejas first look: Kangana Ranaut strikes a solid punch as an Indian Air Force pilot

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut's first look as an Indian Air Force pilot in 'Tejas' has been unveiled. This is the first time that she will be seen playing an IAF officer on-screen.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: IT'S OFFICIAL... #KanganaRanaut as Air Force pilot in #Tejas... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... Will be RSVP's second film [after #Uri] on our brave soldiers... Directed by Sarvesh Mewara... April 2021 release. #TejasFirstLook

'Tejas' is produced by Ronnie Screwala and will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. It will hit the screens in April 2021. The first look of 'Tejas' has been well-received by one and sundry on social media.

'Tejas' happens to be the second film of Ronnie Screwvala's (RSVP) after highly acclaimed 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' based on the brave soldiers.

Kangana was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga' which was widely appreciated by the viewers for its hard-hitting storyline and performances.