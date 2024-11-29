The Sabarmati Report Box Office: Vikrant Massey Starrer Hits ₹28.16 Cr In 2nd Week !

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report is witnessing phenomenal growth at the box office. Having opened to a roaring response, the film has created a nationwide stir and received tremendous appreciation from both audiences and critics alike.

The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002.

Moreover, the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Honorable Union Home Minister Amit Shah have praised the film for its bold portrayal of the truth.

States such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha have declared the film tax-free. With this support, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office, having now amassed a total collection of ₹28.16 crore.

The fact that the film is maintaining its momentum in its second week speaks volumes about the audience's love and appreciation for it.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.

The Sabarmati Report is now released in theatres.