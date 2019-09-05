The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan's quirky new poster unveiled

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor and south superstar Dulquer Salmaan's first collaboration 'The Zoya Factor' is creating the right kind of buzz ahead of its theatrical release on September 20, 2019. The makers have now unveiled a brand new poster which presents the lead actors displaying their quirky quotient.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the poster. He wrote: “Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan... New poster of #TheZoyaFactor... Directed by Abhishek Sharma... 20 Sept 2019 release.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan... New poster of #TheZoyaFactor... Directed by Abhishek Sharma... 20 Sept 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/mQfkIubQK6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2019

The Zoya Factor is a romantic drama directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja Shetty and Aarrti Shetty. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name 'The Zoya Factor'.

The film has an interesting storyline of a girl named Zoya who becomes a lucky mascot for the Indian cricket team during 2011 World Cup.

Given the fact, how much our country loves cricket and Bollywood, this concoction of the two surely makes for an entertaining watch.