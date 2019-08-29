The Zoya Factor trailer: Sonam Kapoor- Dulquer Salmaan promise a fun, intriguing ride—Watch

New Delhi: The official trailer of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'The Zoya Factor' is finally out and this one promises a fun and intriguing ride! Sonam plays the role of Zoya Solanki in the film, who becomes a 'lucky charm' for the Indian Cricket Team.

From the trailer, as well as the promos, it is evident that the film will be all about the strong belief that people have in luck and destiny.

Without wasting much time, watch the trailer here:

Based on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name, South superstar Dulquer has been paired opposite Sonam for the first time.

About an hour before the trailer's release, Sonam took to Twitter and shared a new poster of the film. “Have no worries! Have no fear! ‘Cause the lady luck’s now here! What happens when Zoya Solanki meets Team India. Watch #TheZoyaFactor trailer at 1 PM and find out.”, she wrote along with it.

Here is her tweet:

Sonam's real-life uncle Sanjay Kapoor is also a part of the film and we can't be more excited to see the duo share screen space.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, 'The Zoya Factor' will hit the silver screens on September 20.