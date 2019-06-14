close

Amitabh Bachchan

While there is excitement about the collaboration of megastar Amitabh Bachchan with "Sairat" director Nagraj Manjule in "Jhund", producer Savita Hiremath has an anecdote about how she got the two creative powerhouses to work together.

This is how Amitabh Bachchan, Nagraj Manjule began working together

Mumbai: While there is excitement about the collaboration of megastar Amitabh Bachchan with "Sairat" director Nagraj Manjule in "Jhund", producer Savita Hiremath has an anecdote about how she got the two creative powerhouses to work together.

In a statement, Hiremath, who had earlier produced the path-breaking "Khosla Ka Ghosla", said she had flown to Pune to personally meet Manjule.

When she met him, while talking to him she found out that he is a huge Big B fan. 

When she told him that she could approach him for the role, he agreed to the film immediately.

After his "yes", she gave the story idea to Big B, who watched "Sairat" after the conversation and asked for a script. 

The rest is history with the two shooting in Nagpur together.

Manjule has taken his fandom of Big B and is now hosting "Kaun Banega Crorepati" in Marathi now.

"My film has two KBC hosts," Hiremath commented of the project, which marks Manjule's maiden Hindi film.

Amitabh BachchanSairatKhosla Ka Ghosla
