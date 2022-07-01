NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Friday, poured wishes to all the medicos on the occasion of Doctors` day, while sharing a new still from his upcoming film 'Doctor G'.

The 'Dream Girl' actor took to his Instagram and shared the second look from his film and captioned the post, "G se Gynecologist . G se Gupta. That's our #DoctorG. Doctor Uday Gupta aka #DoctorG and team ki Taraf se wishing all the G se Genius doctors a #HappyDoctorsDay".

In the picture, the 'Article 15' actor can be seen in a goofy look, posing in a doctor's lab coat with a stethoscope in his pocket and he accessorized his looks with a watch and black-rimmed glasses.

Ayushmann is known for his versatility, and with each of his performances, the actor always tries to deliver something new to the audience, and with `Doctor G`, he is all set to portray the role of a Gynaecologist for the first time in his career.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the 'Doctor G' cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Duggal and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Bhatia in prominent roles. Makers started shooting for the film on July 14, 2021, in Bhopal, this marks the first-ever collaboration of the 'Vicky Donor' actor with Rakul Preet.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look of the star cast, the film was slated to release on June 17, 2022, but due to some reasons it was rescheduled, and the final release date of the film is still awaited.

'Doctor G' is a social-comedy film which will also deliver a special message to the audience. Meanwhile, the 'Anek' actor will be next seen in 'An Action Hero' along with Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film is slated to release on December 3, 2022. The 'Runway 34' actor on the other hand will be next seen in 'Thank God', opposite Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. The film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2022. Apart from that she also has 'Chhatriwali' where she portrays the role of a condom tester.

Live TV