Tiger Shroff-Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's glimpses out

NEW DELHI: Pooja Entertainment's highly anticipated film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is gearing up for its mega release this year. As much as the noise this big ticket film has made for its star cast, now with Tiger Shroff dropping the first solo picture of himself has created a ton of excitement. Moreover, it seems like Tiger Shroff is really looking forward for this big release. His looks are attractive, toned and ripped and he seems to be chiseled.



Taking to social media, the official handle of Pooja Entertainment has re-shared the first solo picture of Tiger Shroff. Reposting the picture Tiger Shroff posted, showing off his ripped-back muscles, high-octane action, and stunt, these pictures of the actor are exhilarating. In the caption, they wrote “#Repost @tigerjackieshroff Almost time."

Speaking of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', the film is set to be one of the biggest films this year with it presenting the new squad of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in some of the larger-than-life visuals. Ever since the first video of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has been released, it has ignited the audience's excitement to hear more about the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to play the antagonist in the film and his latest addition has definitely increased the curiosity of the audience.



'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.